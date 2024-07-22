Ríchard Ríos shone at the 2024 Copa América, in which Colombia reached the grand final, and is today one of the most sought-after players in the transfer market. The revelation of the tournament hopes to define his future in the coming days.

Ríos, unknown even to many Colombians before the Cup began, belongs to Palmeiras, from Brazil, where he arrived after passing through Flamengo, Mazatlán from Mexico and Guaraní from Campinas.

Now, at 24, the midfielder born in Vegachí (Antioquia) could make the leap to Europe. Last week, there was already talk of a possible interest from AC Milan in bringing him into their ranks. And now, another giant is reportedly on his trail.

Manchester United would be interested in Richard Rios

From Brazil they assure that the Manchester United have set their sights on Ríos and are reportedly preparing a £17 million (around €20.1 million) offer to sign the Colombian.

The information was released by Brazilian journalist Valentín Furlan, who works for the Goal.com website and who added that Palmeiras’ initial idea is for Ríos to stay at the club at least until the end of the year.

This is how Richard Rios’ time at Palmeiras has been

Ríos has played 82 games for Palmeiras, in which he has contributed five goals and two assists. His club is coming off a 2-0 win over Cruzeiro on Saturday, a result that left them in second place in the Brazilian league, with 39 points, three less than Botafogo.

He has played 13 matches with the Colombian national team since his debut on October 12 of last year, against Uruguay. He established himself as a starter in the Copa América. He has two goals and one assist.

