Richard Rios It has become quite a hit among fans of the Colombian national team, who are closely following everything that happens with the player from Palmeiras of Brazil.

Ríos was one of the most outstanding players of the national team in the Copa América. In theory, he had arrived at the Cup as a substitute and with the idea of ​​trying to fight for the starting spot. In the end, his extraordinary performance allowed him to keep the position. Not only did he take and deliver, but he also scored a goal, against Panama, in the quarterfinals.

While several clubs are reportedly interested in his services in the summer transfer market in Europe, his team, Palmeiras, has reportedly set a base price of 20 million euros to start negotiations.

Well-deserved vacation for Rios

Ríos took a few days off before returning to his club. A video circulated on social media that was celebrated not only by fans of the Colombian national team, but also by fans of singer Silvestre Dangond.

In the video, Ríos is seen celebrating with a vallenato group, which is performing one of Dangond’s greatest hits, ‘Niégame tres tiempos’. The player also took the liberty of singing while recording the moment with his cell phone.

Other videos have been coming to light, such as one in which the footballer grabs the guacharaca, an idiophone scraping musical instrument used mostly in vallenato, and begins to play with great style, awakening praise from fans and followers of this music.

Born in Vegachí (Antioquia) 24 years ago, Ríos became known as a player for the Colombian Futsal Team, but the Brazilian club Flamengo noticed his talent and took him to the soccer team.

