Richard Pena, the actor in charge of providing the voice in off of First Dates at the beginning of the program and introducing some of the diners, he did not talk about a study or a survey, but rather He wanted to give advice to the singles on the program.

After his classic: “Hasn’t it been a perfect night to find love?”, the Barcelona interpreter explained that “On a date you have to let people talk”.

“You don’t have to do monologues and even less interrupt constantlythat shows a lack of self-control or an impatience that is surely not received well by the other party,” Pena said.

The actor and collaborator of the program Party pointed out that “A date is like a tennis match, you have to remember that”. After the advice, he went on to introduce the day’s diners.

“Tonight come to First Dates singles eager to meet“said the Barcelonan, giving way to the presentations of the daters that they were going to visit Carlos Sobera’s restaurant of love.