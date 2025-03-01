02/28/2025



Updated 03/01/2025 at 05: 05h.





José and Denisse They lived a love of youth at school and they met again years later at the restaurant of ‘First Dates’, on a night that was full of fate of fate and seemed taken from a film. It was the fall of 2016 and the four -year love restaurant had opened its doors a few years ago. However, yours is still remembered as one of the most special appointments of the nine seasons and more than 2,000 programs that the ‘Dating Show’ presented by the issuance presented by Carlos Sobera. And it was the first between two blind people.

While the place of ‘First Dates’ February closed becoming a Bollywood set where he celebrated the carnival with the single, one of the essential figures of the program remembered that evening and counted all the secrets. In a video of Tiktok, Richard Pena, La Voz in ‘Off’, (@richard.pm) He shared with his social network followers the anecdote of an appointment that not only moved the spectators, but also the entire team. “Prepare the scarves,” he told before starting to narrate it.

The announcer recalled the moment in which he signed up for casting JYouthe first blind boy who tried to find his half orange in the program. “We were very excited to include everyone,” he said. «As you know, in ‘First Dates’ Singles must make a fairly extensive questionnaire and a video. They are the ones I see to make my section, ”he continued telling.

The difficult mission of the ‘First Dates’ team

In the set of questions he answered, the single explained that the great love of his life had been a blind Latin girl, and that he had stayed with the desire for that relationship to come forward. That is why he was also asking for an blind and born in Latin America. The preferences of José They assumed a headache for the writing team, since no intending had been pointed out with those characteristics. But “they are wonderful,” penalty stressed, so instead of giving up “a brutal, brutal, brutal search work.” “Days and days were spent trying a blind Latin woman, who already reduces the population quite a lot, and who also would like to come to the program to have an appointment,” he added.









In the end, they got it. It was a Mexican girl, similar to her own, Latin, blind too … and who was very excited to go to the program, ”recalled the announcer.

The great day came that the two met in ‘First Dates’. “What happened? They appear, they sit down, they start talking … ». Until, according to the voice in ‘off’ of the format, they realized that it was already known: it was her, her first love. Not even the team was aware. “We didn’t know … And all the spotlight. I remember being in the control room looking at the appointment, and suddenly people will start in saying ‘Jo, how beautiful, we have found his first love,’ ”Pena said.

“The evening was beautiful,” and as expected, when he was broadcast “he started in all newspapers.” But how did the team live from the team ‘First Dates’? «More than one person fell tears. It was wonderful ».

An almost perfect evening: José He was fierce again from Denissebut unfortunately for him, the young woman preferred that they remain just friends.