Richard Pena, the actor in charge of putting his voice in OFF of First Dates at the beginning of the program and to present some of the diners, commented on Monday a new study.

After his classic: “Hasn’t a perfect night left to find love?” “According to studies, almost 500,000 people in Spain are asexual”.

“These people can have a relationship with a flame as alive as that of any other, but They give zero importance to intimate relationships“Pena said.

The actor added: “To the point of not having them …”. And it is that the RAE dictionary defines asexual people as someone “without sex, ambiguous, indeterminate.”

Asexuality is defined as the lack of sexual attraction towards others, in addition the under or no interest of desire for sexual activity. It can be considered as the absence of sexual orientation or one of its variations together with heterosexuality, homosexuality and bisexuality.





It can also be used as a general denomination to categorize a broader spectrum of several asexual subidentities. Asexuality is different from sexual abstinence and celibacywhich are behavioral and generally motivated by personal or religious beliefs.

“Tonight come to First Dates Single that – the intimate relationships – they cool“, concluded the Barcelona, ​​giving way to the presentations of the Daters They were going to visit Carlos Sobera’s love restaurant.