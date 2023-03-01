the epidemiologist Richard Pebody He is the head of the team that monitors high-threat pathogens at the World Health Organization, in the regional office for Europe and Central Asia. He is restless. The European continent is suffering from the worst bird flu epidemic in its history, with more than 50 million poultry slaughtered in a year. Just over a month ago, analysis of a deadly outbreak at a Spanish fur farm revealed that the virus most likely entered the facility via seagulls and was able to spread from mink to mink. This alarming mammal-to-mammal transmission, which had never been observed before, sparked fears of a new pandemic. The virus has infected nearly 900 people since 2003 and has killed more than half, but it has never managed to be transmitted effectively from human to human. Pebody, born in Staffordshire (England) for a number of years that he prefers not to reveal, sends an alert message. “Citizens need to be reminded that if they see dead or dying birds or other animals, don’t catch them,” he warns by video link from his office in Copenhagen.

Ask. Is the situation worrying?

Answer. We are worried, obviously. This outbreak of bird flu has killed millions of wild and poultry birds in Europe and around the world. It started two or three years ago, because of a specific type of A(H5N1) virus, called 2.3.4.4b, which is highly contagious among birds. It is worrisome because there is a potential risk to humans. We have to keep a close eye on it, but it should be noted that so far the number of cases in humans it is low. What is reassuring is that we have not seen any indication of person-to-person spread. The message to convey is that you have to be alert. It is important that people do not pick up dead or dying birds or other animals. And that the workers of the poultry farms are well protected.

Q. It says not to touch sick or dead animals. This is more difficult to achieve in rural areas of countries like Ecuador, where a month ago he fell ill with bird flu. a 9 year old girl who lived with his chickens.

R. Totally agree. In many lower-middle-income countries it is common to keep poultry at home. And it’s challenging trying to reduce the risk of bird-to-human transmission when it comes to a livelihood for people. A few years ago, another subtype of the A(H5N1) virus also spread and caused big problems, for example, in Egypt, where many people have poultry. There were really serious cases in humans.

Q. How to avoid jumps?

R. We have to be on the front lines, to reduce the risk of transmission from birds to humans. There is concern that the virus will acquire the ability to spread from person to person, in a sustained manner, and could cause a new pandemic. We have to prepare for that. The scientific community analyzes the genetic sequence of these viruses to monitor them and also to develop vaccines that are available in case they are needed. It’s what he does Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System of the WHO.

Q. The bird flu outbreak at the Spanish mink farm and the outbreaks in sea lions in Peru suggest that the virus can be transmitted efficiently from mammal to mammal. the dutch vet Thijs Kuiken He launched a question in this newspaper: “If it occurs in minks and sea lions, why won’t it happen in humans?”

R. Big question. Influenza viruses mutate quite quickly, they are not stable. The question is whether the mutations change the behavior of the virus. The mink farm outbreak in Spain made people stop and think: what is happening here? I think there is still some question as to whether there was transmission between mink or if they were infected because they were all exposed to infected wild birds. He outbreak analysis suggests that there was mammal-to-mammal transmission, but it is not 100% certain. It has been a warning sign that we have to watch this closely. Something similar happens with marine mammals in South America. Were the sea lions exposed to a flock of sick birds or was there really mammal-to-mammal transmission? Again, I don’t think it’s 100% clear. Work remains to be done to test whether the virus is capable of spreading from mammal to mammal.

Q. Is it your biggest concern?

R. The other concern we have is the potential for what we call regrouping: for a seasonal flu virus to match an avian flu virus in a mammal and reassortment occurs. Those resulting viruses can quickly acquire the ability to be transmitted from person to person. That’s what happened in the 2009 flu pandemic, when a reassortment event occurred in pigs. We have to be aware and prevent workers from introducing seasonal flu into animal farms, such as mink farms, where there may also be an outbreak of H5N1 bird flu.

Q. After the outbreak at the Spanish mink farm, the Dutch virologist marion kopmanswhich traced the origin of the covid for the WHO, issued a warning: “We are playing with fire”. Do you think mink farms should be closed?

R. I think we need to be vigilant and make sure that everyone does what they have to do: citizens, farmers, the scientific community, governments, international institutions. From the WHO we have tried to explain what everyone can do to reduce potential risks. I am not going to say that mink farms should be closed, but good biosecurity must be guaranteed in these types of facilities. Not only on mink farms, but also on other types of farms where bird flu could be circulating.

Q. What if the bird flu virus acquires the ability to spread from person to person? What would such a pandemic look like? This virus has infected almost 900 people in the last two decades and mortality exceeds 50%.

R. Yes, but it is important to stress that there is no indication that these viruses have acquired the ability to be transmitted effectively from person to person.

Q. And if it happens? We are prepared?

R. There is the key: we have to be prepared. We must have a robust surveillance system in place, so that we can detect any worrisome mutations early and make sure we have vaccine candidates if they are needed.

Q. As an epidemiologist, what is your worst nightmare?

R. We must avoid at all costs not being prepared. That is my concern. We have to make sure that we have all the tools to, if needed, respond quickly to minimize any threat. The risk to human health, at this time, is low, but we must not be complacent. We must be alert. Citizens should be reminded that if they see dead or dying birds or other animals, do not take them, due to the potential risk they represent.

