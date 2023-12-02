The historian Richard Overy undertakes a new overall account of the Second World War. With him, according to Overy, the age of imperial conflict ended. But what about Putin’s war?

Dhe excess profits tax that the Bundestag passed for energy companies in December 2022 is not a German invention. It was raised by the Western Allies during the First World War and was quickly reintroduced in the Second World War. The highest rates were imposed by the United States, which taxed war-related profits at up to 95 percent and thus financed almost half of its annual budget. Elsewhere, too, the Roosevelt administration broke with the principles of liberal capitalism. In 1943, it imposed a wage and price freeze that pushed inflation below two percent by the end of the war. The six thousand newly founded local rationing offices were called in to register and punish violations.

Such and other facts relevant to the course of the war can be found in Richard Overy’s extensive study of the second “conflagration of the world”, which for the British historian, unlike most of his colleagues, did not begin in 1939, but in 1931. This already outlines the core thesis of the book. For Overy, Germany’s war against the Soviet Union and its Western allies is on a par with the Japanese wars of expansion in East Asia and the Italian colonial wars in Africa, which began long before the Wehrmacht attacked Poland. All three conflicts together form the “great imperial war,” which for Overy was both the last of its kind and the final act of an age.