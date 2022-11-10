HISTORY IN THE DEBATE

THE MOCHIS

They will punish striking teachers. The strike announced in the primary schools of the country by the Revolutionary Movement of the Teachers is clearly unjustified and illegal, so it will proceed energetically, based on the maximum administrative sanctions allowed by the regulations, against all the mentors who participate in the strike. agitation. The Secretary of Education, Víctor Bravo Ahuja, added that the announced strike has no reason to exist.

Nixon swept away. Washington. Richard M Nixon, the classic political loser of a decade ago, won his re-election as president of the United States, defeating his Democratic challenger, George McGovern, by demolition, en route to a victory of historic proportions. Nixon surpassed the sum of the 270 electoral votes required to succeed when he won all 10 Maryland electors. McGovern had won only three electoral votes from the predominantly black District of Columbia, now without hope. With a larger-than-expected voter turnout, Nixon emerged as a winner shortly after the polls closed, apparently thanks to support in suburban and blue-collar districts in the nation’s eastern and northern industrial states.

Nixon’s campaign manager predicted that the president could overcome the 6.1 percent margin over his rival. The president seemed to derive much of his popular strength from the very sectors of the population that sustained Roosevelt’s Democrats for a generation, a time interrupted only by Eisenhower in power. The calculations marked the advantage from the beginning. Nixon also apparently won the vote of Catholics and many ethnic groups.

Hortensia Gomez’s birthday. Dr. Evelio Gómez and his beautiful wife, Gracielita Félix de Gómez, offered a lively get-together of cute little princesses to joyfully celebrate the anniversary of their heir Hortensia. Schoolmates and little friends of Hortensia were present at the celebration, in which she received gifts that she thanked Sara Tachna, Lucía and Rosalina Grijalva, Adelita Mexía, Gilda Compeán, Denise Montiel and many more, who enjoyed pleasant moments.

November 10, 1997

They recognize the creator of the shield of Ahome. After 19 years of having created the shield of Ahome, the City Council gave recognition to the creative merit to Francisco Rodríguez Salgueiro. During a ceremony held at the Conrado Espinoza House of Culture, Beatriz Herrera, Secretary of Culture, highlighted the work carried out by Rodríguez Salgueiro when expressing the history of Ahome through a drawing. The registration of the coat of arms is already in place and hardly any changes will be made to it. Its creator considers that it has all the elements that represent Ahome.

“La Voz de México” was turned off. Mexico. DF The singer María de Lourdes, recognized as the “ambassador of Mexican song”, died at the age of 57 at Schiphol International Airport in Amsterdam, the victim of a heart attack. The ranchera music performer, who had been in Holland since the beginning of the month, on an artistic tour, was preparing to return to Mexico in the company of her son, after offering eleven recitals, being the favorite singer of the husband of the queen mother, the Prince Bernhard, to whom he once sang Las Mañanitas.

We recommend you read: