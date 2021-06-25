It’s a good thing former President Richard Nixon didn’t have to experience it: the coming out of American football player Carl Nassib. He would have hated it. A gay man in such a masculine sport? There are limits.

By accident I discovered just these days how Nixon thought about homosexuality. I was looking for data on the old TV series All in the Family, which I wrote about on Wednesday, when the name Nixon popped up. The so-called Nixon tapes – recordings of Nixon’s conversations in the White House – also contain two fragments of conversation about homosexuality. One took place on May 13, 1971. Nixon chats with his political advisers John Ehrlichman and Bob Haldeman about an episode of All in the Family that he just saw. He had accidentally stumbled into it while looking for a baseball game on TV.

In that episode, main character Archie Bunker, archetype of the prejudiced, resentful petty bourgeoisie, once again faced his left-wing, know-it-all son-in-law Michael. Archie disdainfully claimed that a friend of Michael’s was gay (“A sissy, a flower”). Michael denied and protested, Archie’s wife Edith abstained: “I don’t know anything about flowers.”

In the second part, Michael truthfully tells that Archie’s old friend Steve, once a tough football player (!), has since come out that he has always been gay. Archie is dismayed – just like Nixon, who has to watch it all at home and at one point angrily turns off the TV.

“They glorify homosexuality in that program,” Nixon complains to Ehrlichman, who has never seen the series. Nixon appears to have an excellent memory, because he can retell this episode in great detail.

Then he says: “My point is, goddamn itI don’t think you should glorify homosexuality on public TV. You can’t glorify it any more, John, than… er… whores. I don’t want the country to go that way. You know what happened to the Greeks. Homosexuality has devastated them. Yes, Aristotle was gay, we all know that, and Socrates too… Do you know what happened to the Romans? The last six Roman emperors were fags. Nero married a boy in public.”

Moments later, he starts talking about the Russians who would send drugs to the US. “Homosexuality, drugs, immorality in general: these are the enemies of strong societies. That’s why the communists and the left are behind it. They are trying to destroy us.”

He goes on to say that the upper class of San Francisco is infested with gays and that is why he prefers not to shake hands with people there. He also denounces the homosexual fashion designers who, out of misogyny, would present women with monstrous creations. The more you listen to this canteen talk – found on YouTube – the more Nixon himself starts to look like Archie Bunker.

There is another tape in which Ronald Reagan, then the California governor, calls President Nixon to complain about the voting behavior of African countries in the United Nations. “Look at those monkeys from those African countries,” Reagan says. “They can’t even wear shoes yet.” Nixon laughs out loud.

Then came Trump.

