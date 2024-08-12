Home World

The Viennese building contractor Richard Lugner has died. Only days before his death, his values ​​showed an improvement – ​​his sudden departure is shocking.

Döbling – Richard “Mörtel” Lugner died on the morning of August 12, 2024, as several Austrian media reported. He was a star of Viennese high society, known for his appearances on television and at events such as the annual Opera Ball. The exact cause of death is still unclear, although his health was deteriorating. Here is a look back at his last weeks and initial clues as to the cause of death.

Lumbar fracture and heart problem led to hospitalization for Richard Lugner

The building contractor has been suffering from health problems since June. At the beginning of the month, he broke a lumbar vertebra, which caused him problems, as the Austrian daily Today reported. After several weeks of recovery in his villa in Döbling, he appeared in public again on July 11th – albeit in a wheelchair.

Shortly afterwards, he had to undergo heart surgery. A tear in his heart valve had become larger. He explained at the time to Todaythat the “clip method via the vein” was used, “with which operations on the heart are carried out through the skin instead of cutting open the body”.

Richard Lugner in “tiptop shape” after surgery, says wife

One week after the operation, Richard “Mörtel” Lugner was released from the hospital and returned to his villa in Döbling. However, his health was still not optimal. “I am in a lot of pain and am being given a lot of medication,” reported the 91-year-old. He continued to be cared for by his doctor, Michael Zimpfer, and a domestic worker.

According to his wife Simone, Richard Lugner was back in “tiptop shape” after his operation © IMAGO/SKATA

Despite his health problems, his values ​​showed an improvement. “The tests have shown that he is in tip-top shape,” said his wife Simone OE24 She was optimistic that her husband would soon get better. A few days before his death, they published a video together showing them in the Lugnercity.

The evening before his death, Richard spoke on the phone with his ex-wife Christina “Mausi” Lugner. They talked about his plans for his upcoming 92nd birthday in October. “I know that Richard was in a lot of pain, but he never complained,” Christina Lugner said about his health.

Sudden death on August 12, 2024 – cause of death not yet confirmed

Richard Lugner died on August 12, 2024. As his ex-wife reported, he “did not wake up and passed away peacefully.” He was discovered by his wife Simone and the housekeeper, who immediately called an emergency doctor. According to a report by OE24 Unfortunately, the resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful.

In addition, Artur Worseg, Lugner’s doctor and close friend, was called to the villa in Döbling by the family. He described the situation as follows: “When I arrived, the emergency doctor was already there. Unfortunately, the resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful.” He also reported that Lugner had not been in good health in the days before. “He had not been feeling very well for the last few days. On Sunday he fell asleep and at around 4 or 5 a.m. his heart simply stopped beating. He didn’t notice anything.” The exact medical background has not yet been disclosed.

His sudden death came as a surprise to his relatives. Cathy Lugner, his ex-wife before Simone, expressed her dismay: “Despite his age, I would not have expected this. It was a real shock!” (no)