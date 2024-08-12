Home World

According to Austrian media, Viennese building contractor and society star Richard “Mörtel” Lugner died on Monday morning.

Döbling – Richard Lugner is dead, several Austrian media reported. Shortly afterwards, the Austrian news agency APA the sad news.

The building contractor was not only known for his Lugnercity, but also as a society star. In his reality TV show “Die Lugners” he appeared in front of the camera with his ex-wife Christina “Mausi” Lugner and his children. The entrepreneur also invited celebrity guests to the Vienna Opera Ball every year. Most recently, Jane Fonda accompanied him.

Richard Lugner died Monday morning, August 12th – exact cause of death still unclear

There have been reports of health problems with the building contractor and owner of Lugnercity for several months. He had a heart operation in July. He has been in a wheelchair for the past few weeks due to back pain.

The crown now reports on a rescue operation in his villa in Döbling on Monday morning. Apparently attempts were made to resuscitate the 91-year-old, but without success.

Richard “Mörtel” Lugner: Austria’s most famous building contractor. © Eva Manhart/picture alliance/dpa/APA

Apparently, Richard Lugner had already made early provisions for his death. In an interview with Kronenzeitung he revealed that all arrangements had already been made. “I wanted to have everything sorted out. My heirs should know what to do. I’ve already ordered my gravestone!” said Lugner in July. He would like to be buried – not like many other Austrian celebrities – in the Central Cemetery, but in the Grinzing Cemetery: “I liked it there, much better than the Central Cemetery.”

Death before upcoming wedding in St. Stephen’s Cathedral in autumn

In October, Richard Lugner was supposed to marry his recently civilly married wife Simone Lugner in church. The couple wanted to be blessed by cathedral priest Toni Farber in St. Stephen’s Cathedral. Richard Lugner was married five times and was also known for his partners, whom he liked to give conspicuous nicknames. (no)