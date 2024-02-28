The American actor and comedian Richard Lewis died due to a heart attack that occurred on the night of Tuesday, February 27, as confirmed by his representative Jeff Abraham to CNN via email. Lewis, 76, who had been battling Parkinson's disease since April 2023 after being diagnosed, died at his Los Angeles residence.

This situation led the comedian to retire from public life and the stage, where he was one of the actors in the successful HBO series, 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'. He left the series starring Larry David in its eleventh season. “I'm just focusing on writing and acting. I have Parkinson's, but I'm under the care of a doctor and everything is fine. I love my wife, I love my dog ​​and I love all my friends and my fans,” said the American figure. it's a statement.

Who was Richard Lewis?

Richard Philip Lewis, recognized for his monologues and comedy specials on television, announced his retirement from the series 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' three years ago in order to recover from three surgeries. However, he surprised by reappearing in an episode of season eleven. He was one of the stars of the aforementioned HBO series, since he appeared from the first season playing the best friend of the protagonist, Larry David, with whom he often argued.

Graduated in Marketing and Corporate Communication from Ohio State University in 1969, Lewis has always had a strong passion for comedy. He came to prominence on the comedy scene in 1971 in New York and gained notoriety after his appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson' in 1974.

He worked collaboratively with other notable comedians such as David Brenner and Robert Klein, honing their performances and increasing their popularity through touring. On television, he participated in comedy specials in the 1980s, and in film he had roles in films such as 'Robin Hood: Men in Tights' (1993) and 'Leaving Las Vegas' (1995).

What did actor and comedian Richard Lewis die of?

According to the version of his representative, Jeff Abraham, released to CNN, actor Richard Lewis died on the night of Tuesday, February 28, due to cardiac arrest at his home in Los Angeles, at the age of 76. Additionally, he had been battling Parkinson's disease, diagnosed in April 2023.

What films did Richard Lewis appear in?

One of Richard Lewis' most notable and remembered roles was in “Robin Hood: Men in Tights”, a film in which he starred in 1993, playing Prince John or Juan sin Tierra. The plot of this film was the well-known story of Robin Hood, but in a comedy version. It had a budget of 20 million dollars and grossed more than 35 million in the United States alone. The list of films in which Lewis acted is as follows:

Once Upon a Crime

Robin Hood: men in tights

Wagon East

Drunks

Leaving Las Vegas

Elevator

Hugo Pol

The Maze

Game Day

Confessions f an action star

Vamps

She's Funny that Way (her last film in 2014)

How did Larry David react to the death of his friend Richard Lewis?

The prominent actor, producer, screenwriter and creator of the series 'Curb Your Enthusiasm', Larry David, who plays himself in the HBO production, expressed his sadness in a statement about the departure of his good friend, Richard Lewis.

“Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he has been like a brother to me,” the 76-year-old actor initially revealed. “She had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I will never forgive him,” David shared.

