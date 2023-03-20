PSV has been characterized as a club that usually receives Mexican soccer players in a good way, who usually perform in the best possible way within it. However, since the departure of Hirving Lozano, this formula has not worked as it used to, and the reality is that there are two national players today within the farmer’s squad and both have their bags packed.
One of them is Erick Gutiérrez, who throughout the season has been relegated to substitution despite the fact that the previous year he was an untouchable piece. The second is the young Richard Ledezma, a 22-year-old talent who was considered to have an important future due to his technical qualities. However, he has never had a tour in the Eredivisie box, which is why he will leave the team and the Dutch league in general in the following hours.
Ledezma does not count for the coaching staff, which is why he has signed his renewal with the club so that in this way he is allowed to go on loan to the MLS, the only market available. The team that has wanted his signature for months is New York City of the City Football Group, but there would be two other teams that have probed his arrival. It is possible that his loan will be valid until the end of 2023, remembering that the soccer season in the United States always ends in November. This being the case, a loan only until June would be unnecessary.
