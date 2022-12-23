The 37-year-old Wawrinka has passed his best years. He won the Australian Open in 2014, Roland Garros in 2015 and the US Open in 2016. Due to injuries he dropped far away, but this year he showed his old shine again in a few tournaments. ,,Stan has had two longer periods in which injuries hindered him. In Basel, for example, he showed that he is on his way back this year, which is why we are happy that he will be there in February,” said Krajicek.