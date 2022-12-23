Swiss tennis player Stan Wawrinka will participate in the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam for the sixth time in February. The three-time Grand Slam winner won the tournament in 2015.
“We would like to see former winners return. Especially when it comes to a player with Stan Wawrinka’s track record,” says tournament director Richard Krajicek.
The 37-year-old Wawrinka has passed his best years. He won the Australian Open in 2014, Roland Garros in 2015 and the US Open in 2016. Due to injuries he dropped far away, but this year he showed his old shine again in a few tournaments. ,,Stan has had two longer periods in which injuries hindered him. In Basel, for example, he showed that he is on his way back this year, which is why we are happy that he will be there in February,” said Krajicek.
After the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime and the Russian Andrej Roeblev, the Swiss is the third former winner to play in the tournament, which will be held in Ahoy from 11 to 19 February.
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Richard #Krajicek #brings #winner #Stan #Wawrinka #tennis #tournament #Ahoy
Leave a Reply