The buyers of Richard K.'s parental home who were shot to death felt intimidated and threatened by him for months, says a good friend and former neighbor of the deceased couple. The buyers took their son out of the local football club last summer due to feelings of insecurity. The chairman of the Weiteveense Boys confirms that the child has not been a member of the association for six months. The police confirm that reports of 'criminal behavior' went back and forth. “There are emphatically two sides to this story.”

