DRAMA WEITEVEENSports shooter and hunter Richard K. used firearms in the double murder in Weiteveen for which he had no permit at all, according to research by the A.D. The man deliberately concealed the possession of these heavier pistols from the regional police chief. Nevertheless, the police should have revoked his permit months ago, say several experts specialized in weapons and permits. “The supervision does not seem to be adequate here.”
Sebastiaan Quekel, Raymond Boere
Latest update:
06:21
