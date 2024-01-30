Sports shooter and hunter Richard K. used firearms for which he had no license in the double murder in Weiteveen, according to research by the AD. The man deliberately concealed the possession of these heavier pistols from the regional police chief. Nevertheless, the police should have revoked his permit months ago, say several experts specialized in weapons and permits. “The supervision does not seem to be adequate here.”

