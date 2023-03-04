Don ‘Gil’ met Eva a couple of episodes ago “At the bottom there is room” and the woman seems to have charmed the Gonzales family. However, she had only just met Richard Jr., but their first interaction has been somewhat unexpected. Teresita’s son believed that the lady was much older than she really is. In fact, the boy asked her if she was 100 years old, although she did not answer annoyed at all.

Of course, Don ‘Gil’ did not hesitate to apologize to his new friend and make his grandson apologize to the lady. The boy, as was to be expected, did not have much sense when he said goodbye to the lady and said: “Venerable old lady.” VIDEO: America TV