Our obsession with the past has spawned a golden age for history. The emeritus professor at the University of Cambridge Richard J. Evans (United Kingdom, 75 years old) admits that so much literature in his discipline had never been sold, nor had so many documentaries been made. His Third Reich Trilogy It is considered the most exhaustive chronicle of Nazism, but he clarifies that “understanding the past, not learning lessons from it, is the goal of the historian.” Author of about twenty books, translated into about 20 languages, he claims the importance of the truth and warns that current populism goes even further than Nazi propaganda.

ASK. Do you detect something similar between the social context that paved the way for Nazi rule and current discourses, especially in the face of the rise of the extreme right?

ANSWER. Populists and Nazis have in common that they blame the existing political system, and hate it for it. For them, democracy, elections, constitution… are an obstruction to what they believe to be real democracy, a way to keep the elites that caused the problems in power, so they rebel against it. There is a lack of scruples in how they treat the truth. Joseph Goebbels, the great head of Nazi propaganda, was a master at distorting it, but this has gone further with today’s populists. In a way, they do not believe that the truth as such exists, and this is very worrying, because today we have social networks, and that is how they spread their lies. All populist politicians aspire to dictatorial power, but there are also differences: all fascists are populists, but not all populists are fascists.

Q. A recurring parallelism is comparing the current Putin with Hitler.

R. Of course there are parallels, they are both strongmen attacking democracy in their own countries, but they are different. Putin’s goal is to reunite the territories that had been part of the Soviet Union, which he still sees as Russian. Putin’s goals, while very ambitious, are limited; while Hitler’s had no limit. He aspired to conquer the world and his central belief was the race question, he saw history in terms of race struggle. Putin, however, is a Russian nationalist. He sees himself, for example, with the Ukraine, he believes that the Ukrainians are Russian, not that they are an inferior race, and if his attitude has become genocidal it is because the Ukrainians have betrayed their true nature, which for Putin is to be Russian.

Q. Have we learned from the history of the 20th century, or are we doomed to repeat the same mistakes?

R. History never repeats itself, in part, because we have learned from last time. Since World War II, there have hardly been a couple of examples of outside intervention to overthrow a government. Essentially, you have to be a very evil regime, given over to genocide, to cruelty on a grand scale, for the international community to intervene. The cost of intervening is enormously high. There will not be another Hitler, because conditions are very different from those that existed after World War I. Dictatorships tend to come to an end in an election, or through a revolution, or an uprising, and dictators often come to a bad end.

Q. The free will It is a recurring concept in your career, how much margin do we have to plan our lives?

R. Karl Marx said that we build our own history, but not from freely available elements, but under the conditions that we inherit and receive. Regardless of what one thinks of Marx’s theories in general, this explanation is very useful. By analyzing individuals or groups, and how we make decisions, we can say yes or no to the proposals that are presented to us, but not choose the conditions under which we exercise our free will. We have to accept what is there and do the best we can.

Q. You have studied the feminist movements at the beginning of the 20th century, are there any lessons not learned?

R. I was lucky enough to discover a radical feminist movement in Imperial Germany, the history of which had been completely suppressed. It failed, overwhelmed by the conservative middle classes, the right-wing feminists, although it is perhaps incorrect to call them feminists, who believed that women’s place was in the home, that they should not vote and should support nationalism. The feminist movement has always been divided, it was in the period that I investigated, and it continues today. It has come a long way in terms of legislation, but now it is under serious threat from the transgender movement, which is still an unresolved controversy.

Q. You have extensively analyzed conspiracy theories and their relationship with democracy. Given the dominance of social media, are they a growing threat?

R. Obviously, because the internet is minimally regulated, and this makes it much easier to spread conspiracy theories at incredible speed. It is a danger to democracy, because it undermines confidence in institutions and in the truth. When people start to believe that there is no objective truth, only opinion, the door is opened to the destruction of society, because we can only exist if we can find out what the truth is. A project I led on conspiracy theories found that they spread much more among those who feel ignored by the political system. People feel helpless and this is what fuels populism. Populist leaders tend to propagate conspiracy theories to win over people who believe they are outside the system and are conspiring against them.

Q. The so-called cancel culture is another rising trend, and we see it in the academic world.

R. Freedom of expression means nothing if there is no freedom to offend and annoy. Unless it falls into hate speech or calls to kill, we should be prepared to listen to opinions that we do not accept, it is a fundamental aspect of democratic culture. Currently we see it with the transgender movement, which wants to close opinion spaces with which it does not agree, but it is a mistake to focus only on that, there is also a culture of cancellation on the right. In the UK, for example, there is a campaign to stop research on slavery and how British institutions profited from it. Conservatives are trying to suppress historical research, and as a historian, I can’t agree. You can love your country, you should love your country, but love doesn’t have to be blind. The more you know about the past, the better.

