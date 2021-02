Philosopher Richard J. Bernstein, at his home in New York on February 4. Pascal Perich / © Pascal Perich

Yes we can it was a slogan with a very pragmatic spirit ”, reflects the philosopher Richard J. Bernstein (New York, 1932) from his home in Manhattan, where, at 88, he continues to teach classes by videoconference. This affable professor at the New School for Social Research, born into a family of Jewish immigrants, claims the validity of a current of American thought, the …