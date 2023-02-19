Mexico City.- The internationally renowned actor, Richard Gere73 years old, fI was admitted to a hospital in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico after presenting symptoms of pneumonia while enjoying a vacation with his wife, Alejandra Gere, on the occasion of his fortieth birthday.

As reported by the TMZ news portal, the protagonist of “Mujer Bonita” had presented respiratory problems before his arrival in the country, which led to his subsequent diagnosis.

Although the exact date on which the actor was admitted is unknown, it is known that his treatment lasted only one night and that he is currently in the process of recovery. Both he and his family are still in Mexico.

Gere’s wife, Alejandra, also posted on her Instagram account that she and her family had been dealing with illness for the past three weeks.

In one of her stories, she, one of her children, and Richard Gere can be seen wearing face masks while enjoying a day at the beach.

In her publication, Alejandra thanked the birthday messages and commented that she finally feels better after several weeks of illness.

Pneumonia is a respiratory infection that can be caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi. Symptoms include cough, fever, and shortness of breath.

In older people or people with weakened immune systems, as is the case with Richard Gere, it can be especially serious and requires immediate medical attention.

Despite the health situation, the couple has tried to continue enjoying their vacations and have been captured by the press walking along the Mexican beaches.