Richard Gere is hospitalized due to pneumonia, this is how the Hollywood star is doing

Without any shadow of a doubt, Richard Gere he is one of the most loved and respected actors in the world of Italian television. Over the past few hours, the man has been hospitalized with pneumonia. His wife Alejandra Silva updated all his fans on his health conditions. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

On the occasion of his wife’s 40th birthday Alejandra SilviaRichard Gere traveled to Mexico, in the vicinity of Nuevo Vallarta, together with his entire family. As the 40-year-old said, before the trip, those directly involved had begun to accuse strong symptoms like cough pain.

However, the situation worsened for the Hollywood star over the course of the stay. In fact, a bad one pneumonia forced the actor to undergo a recovery in the hospital. The news was spread by the online portal “Tmz” which revealed further details about its current ones health conditions.

According to what was reported by the newspaper in question, now the famous actor was resigned from the hospital and is doing better. In fact, his health conditions are good even if it would still be below antibiotics.

Alejandra Silva also showed that the situation has improved. The latter, on Sunday 19 February, published a photo on her Instagram profile which portrays her together with her husband and one of the children. These are the words which can be read in the caption: