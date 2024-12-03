Richard Gere is one of the new illustrious residents of Madrid. The actor has settled in the Spanish capital along with his wife, the Spanish Alejandra Silva, mother of his two small children, Alexander, five years old, and James, four.

A strong bond with our country that leads the American interpreter to spend long periods at his house in La Moralejasomething that would explain the photographs that have come to light of the entire family in a Police station during the last few days.

Some images that have been broadcast by AfternoonAR. “Although we see him accompanied by police, Gere has not done anything that we should worry about, only love our country,” the program says in the video of the piece broadcast.

According to the Telecinco space, the reason for his visit to the police station is none other than manage paperwork related to DNIin order to keep your children’s identity documents up to date.

“Spain is a very pleasant place. “The people are kind, cordial, they have a feeling of community,” Gere said a few days ago at an event, making clear his love for our country.