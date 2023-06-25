Cagliari – Forget that gentleman officer Richard Gere on a crackling Triumph Bonneville is no morenow he is a quiet man full of peace who talks about himself in a master class, via zoom, at Filming Sardinia Festival which closes tonight. A man who places humanity as the supreme value, aware that “The value of human life depends today more than ever on where you come from and how much money you have”.

Says the actor: “I think we are all completely the same, but when I read in the paper about the horrific event that saw four hundred people lose their lives in Greece on a boat in the Mediterranean and the different attention paid to the five people lost in a submarine in the seas of the Titanic, I understood once again how unfair the world is. All the countries mobilized their aid vehicles for these five people and no aid instead for the tragedy in Greece”. Richard Gere explains to be an actor: “I think above all it takes courage. A lot of people I know are very shy actors, but to be really good you have to be vulnerable and feel the emotions. The camera doesn’t care who you are, only what you want to be.”

Fifty years of career and fifty films to his credit: “But I still have so much to do, I’m not done yet. My father died a few months ago when he was almost one hundred years old and he was still doing extraordinary things. You always have to work on yourself, experiment and evolve”. What has changed in cinema? “I found myself doing it in the golden age. They were not very expensive films, but with a certain following. Today that sense of community has changed, today scripts are written by computer and actors and stories are marginalized”. Doing this job, says the 73-year-old actor, and a practicing Buddhist for years, was a necessity for him: “I felt that I had something to offer and initially worked in theater on Broadway and then in the West End in London. Then I was lucky with the first film I made, that is Days of Heaven by Terrence Malick. But then I didn’t know how my career would go”. The value of the cinema? “When you are in the dark in the cinema – he tells the students – you imagine that you are part of that dream that you see on the screen, something that certainly does not allow you stream”.

However, for Gere a very simple, almost Franciscan life: “I live outside NYC with my wife and children in a place full of goats and chickens. I am surrounded by nature and greenery. Let’s have a normal life. My ambition – he continues – remains to make my life meaningful. I don’t want to regret anything, I want to live this life to the fullest. I am aware of how lucky I am to live a life that I have dreamed and created and that leads me to be connected to the world and to the mystery that life gives us”.