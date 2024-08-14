Let’s specify that for now There is no official announcement regarding this but there is still something that resembles it very much and that at least makes us understand that something is moving behind the scenes.

Would you like to see the great Richard Garriott reprise the Ultima series? We are talking about one of the series that have canonized the world of electronic role-playing games and its main author, just to make the subject understandable even to those who are too young to have direct experience of the thing.

Will Lord British’s Last Return?

It all started with a comment by Garriott on X on yet another fake news spread by Donald Trump about Kamala Harris, accused of having created the crowd of a photo with artificial intelligence. We call it fake because the relevant checks have already been done, so we won’t waste too much time on it. In any case, as often happens, someone took the opportunity to ask Garriott to buy Ultima Online back from Electronic Arts, perhaps through a crowd funding campaign. It’s a nostalgic of that experience, tired of the wild grinding of modern games.

On such occasions Garriott has always limited himself to not answering or making some joke, but this time he said: “I think I’ll get it back ‘soon'”. At which point the user, incredulous, asked him if he could explain himself further. Garriott answered peremptorily no.

What can I say? Times have changed and the video game market is definitely no longer the one in which Garriott operated with his Origin Systems (especially in the 80s and 90s). That said, considering that Electronic Arts has effectively killed the Ultima serieswith Ultima Online now a shadow of its former self, Garriott’s intervention can only improve the situation.