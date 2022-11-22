The man who shot to death five people last Saturday night in an LGTB club in the US was allegedly subdued by Richard Fierroan ex-military man who was at the premises watching with his family and some friends a draq queens show and who knocked down and disarmed the attacker.

“I don’t know exactly what I did, I just went into combat mode”, Fierro said in an interview with The New York Times, before adding that at the time his only thought was that he had to “kill that guy” before he killed him and his family.

The suspect, a 22-year-old man identified as Anderson-Lee Aldrichwho is currently in the hospitalwas charged this Monday with five counts of murder in the first degree and another five for hate crime.

The event occurred last Saturday at midnight in a place for adults in the state of Colorado called Club Q, which hosts, among other activities, cross-dressing shows.

According to Fierro’s account, who according to the newspaper had spent 15 years in the Army, when he heard the shots he got up from the table and went to where the gunman was, who was heading towards the patio, where dozens of customers had fled. .



When she got to him, she grabbed a strap on the vest he was wearing, yanked it loose, and lunged at him.

He said the man was carrying a military-style rifle and tried to take it from him. But then he saw that he was also carrying a gun. “I took the gun out of his hand and started hitting him over the head, over and over again,” said Fierro, who explained to the New York Times that after asking for help, a customer took the gun from the assailant and a drag dancer stomped on him. the gunslinger in her high heels.

Fierro confessed to the newspaper that when the police arrived he was covered in blood and thought he had killed the attacker, who was revived by health care services, while the agents handcuffed and held Fierro for an hour.

The Police explained on Sunday that they received an alert call at around 11:56 p.m. local time (06:56 GMT) and that a few minutes later several patrols went to the place, where they arrested the attacker and took him into custody.

A total of 25 people were injured and at least 13 were still hospitalized this Monday morning.

