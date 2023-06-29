Richard Dulanto, remembered model, has left more than one astonished by publishing quite risqué content to their social networks without any restriction. On the night of this June 28, Magaly Medina issued an extensive report in which she exposes the type of videos that are viewed on her different internet platforms. However, what caused controversy is that he also works as a teacher at a model school for girls.

A reporter from “Magaly TV, the firm” went in search of the catwalk expert to ask him about the images he uploads to his TikTok and Twitter profile. However, he evaded the questions and asked to change the subject. “Cut it there, leave it there,” he commented. Likewise, he hinted that everything would have been leaked and it is something that he cannot control. “That it has leaked out there or I have a social network and certain attributes are shown, I have nothing to do with it”he added.

#Richard #Dulanto #generates #controversy #sharing #risque #images #networks