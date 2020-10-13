WORLD: “Astronaut” was directed by the director Shelagh Mcleod, your film daughter is married to a black man, and both have a multiracial child whose loving grandpa you are. It seems as if you have already anticipated the Oscar Academy’s new diversity criteria, which are to apply to the “Best Film” category from 2022. Are you proud of it?

Richard Dreyfuss: I think this latest development is stupid. Political correctness is absurd. Art is art. The idea that Laurence Olivier, for example, was the last white actor allowed to play Othello – and that was in 1965 – is a shame. Art should not be deformed by political criteria. I think the audience should grow up a bit, in the sense that they accept art as such – and that includes that an Olivier must be allowed to play Othello.