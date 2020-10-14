M.is not an exaggeration when describing Richard Dreyfuss as a Hollywood legend. The New Yorker, who turns 73 on October 29, was already in front of the camera as a teenager for television productions, tried his hand at the theater and celebrated his breakthrough in 1973 with “American Graffiti” by George Lucas. This was followed by the two Spielberg blockbusters “The Jaws” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”, an Oscar for “The Subtenant” and, in the eighties, drug withdrawal. The father of three adult children never withdrew completely, even if the roles became smaller and rarer in recent years. Now he is back with the lead role in the touching Canadian drama “Astronaut” (in theaters from October 15), which is the reason for a video call with him.

His wife Svetlana, with whom he has been married for almost 15 years, makes the connection. Dreyfuss is sitting – with headphones and a cap – in his study, the wedding photo is in the background next to the printer. The gardener is active in front of the window with a leaf blower, but is only initially distracted by it. In any case, he is not a concentrated conversation partner, rather the type of good-humored chat bag with which you can get from one topic to the next in no time at all.

Mr. Dreyfuss, in your new film “Astronaut” you dream of a flight into space, in Spielberg’s “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” you even made it into the UFO in the end. But you also had space ambitions in real life, didn’t you?

Let’s put it this way: I already had my reservation for a ticket to the moon!

Indeed?

Of course. On the same day as NASA landed on the moon in 1969, tickets to the moon could be reserved with the Pan Am airline. They assured that they would be redeemable as soon as commercial flights to the moon were possible. That’s how they did it with transatlantic flights in the thirties: There were reservations years before that were actually converted into tickets later. In any case, I had reservation number 86 for the moon flight, and my friend Albert Brooks, the comedian, even 11. Steven Spielberg himself would probably have been the first civilian in space in the 1980s, if I remember correctly. Then, however, the Challenger disaster occurred and his plans were of course put on hold, just like Pan Am’s shortly thereafter.

But was the reservation of this ticket a gag or an expression of an honest fascination for space?

I would say that this fascination is actually inseparable from human nature. It is firmly anchored in us and has always been part of our history. In this regard, we have always tried to take the next step and venture further into the unknown. And not just with a view to science. It was only when there were a few technical problems with manned space travel that we did something that is actually very different from us humans.

Namely?

We started pulling in the tail. For the first time in human history we suddenly tried to suppress what was otherwise always taken for granted, namely our curiosity and our urge to research. We just turned away from space travel and tried to distract people with other things. Which was probably the wrong decision when I hear how many NASA employees had to go into therapy afterwards because their purpose in life had broken off. But things are slowly coming back. Even though flights to Mars are technically so much more difficult than anything else we’ve ever done. It will take some political revolutions and a step forward in human evolution before this becomes a reality.

After all, your colleague Tom Cruise wants to shoot a film in space soon.