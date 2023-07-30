Jose Manuel Esteban

The world has literally been painted pink: shop windows, buildings, products… even Google, with a bright pink shower of stars as a result of typing “Barbie”, has fallen for the charms of this phenomenon. Richard Dickson (Philadelphia, 1970), paintbrush in hand, is the architect of the strategy that has brought back, like Lazarus, the doll born in the late fifties. His role as director of operations in the mythical and historic toy company, Mattel, has been a key piece in the creation of the new Barbie movie, a feature film that he has produced and that only last weekend grossed 300 million dollars at the box office. , besting his film nemesis, Oppenheimer.

With a thin complexion, tall, blue eyes and medium length hair, in his last public appearances he has not lacked a garment of the color that he has appropriated with total mastery. A minimal detail that denotes his interest in the project. Creating a phenomenon does not imply being alien to it.

Now, in full pink fever, decides to get off the boat. New challenge in sight: another lost cause and the new opportunity to work a miracle. On August 22, he will officially be the new CEO of Gap, the large North American conglomerate that includes brands such as Banana Republic and Old Navy and which, according to experts, has lost its cultural relevance and business vision.

Richard Dickson is a man who is jealous of his privacy: apart from the fact that he lives in Los Angeles with his wife, Lisa, and their two children, nothing is known. Neither nice childhood experiences nor curious hobbies: none of his interviews strays from the established limits. Because when he talks about him, he talks about the corporation or his role as a top executive, but nothing else.

But unraveling the character through his work is easy in this case. Dickson, as a graduate of the University of Maryland and a member of the UCLA management program, took his first steps professionally at Bloomingdale’s department stores, where he would spend more than a decade of his time, moving through different departments.

He is also credited with co-founding the first luxury cosmetics website at the dawn of the internet, gloss.com. In the 2000s, Estée Lauder, the cosmetics giant that brings together such renowned names as Clinique or MAC cosmetics, would be interested in this small startup, to the point of buying it, offering the position of president of marketing and brand strategy for that innovative business. online to a young Richard, who would debut in these business fields and manage to function comfortably.

It would be in 2005 when Dickson arrived at Mattel: he started in marketing and wandered through different positions, learning from each of them: innovation, content, events, collaborations… The variety of roles he took during his first experience at Mattel probably have been key to the revitalization that the brand has had today.

He would end up leaving the toy store with his head and not with his heart, as the executive recounted in a recent interview. She would join The Jones Group, an American fashion conglomerate in which she would not last long.

He had left the door open for a “second chapter” at Mattel and, just four years later, in the midst of a brand crisis, he would re-enter.

Purpose, innovation, culture and executive excellence: this is how the businessman says he has managed to catapult the image of an out-of-date doll, now in top trend. He was able to redefine it, give it a new meaning in today’s society, with inclusiveness as his hallmark. He wisely introduced new types of Barbies. Different skin tones, bodies, other realities portrayed in that miniature mannequin that millions of girls take as a reference.

“His reinvention of the Barbie franchise is proof that he understands how to transform established brands that have run out of steam,” said Neil Saunders, an analyst at Global Data.

It took a year at Gap to find the perfect candidate. Dickson, who had already been a member of the Gap board since November, comes in to replace the interim CEO who had replaced Sonia Syngal. The former CEO of the clothing company had been bold, but without judgement: the attempt to turn Old Navy into a fully inclusive brand when it came to sizing ended up with excess inventory and holes that I could not repair.

“Evolution makes a brand relevant, but purpose makes it immortal,” Dickson himself said in a TEDtalk-style appearance. Syngal’s end was noble, but his execution and his lack of foresight were synonymous with catastrophe.

Dickson will have to lead Gap in an environment defined by uncertainty and economic instability. The company, in an effort to reduce costs, has resorted to mass layoffs.

Of course, to the sound of the announcement of the incorporation of Richard Dickson to its ranks, Gap has raised its value on the Stock Market to almost 15%, while Mattel suffered, albeit slightly, a fall.

Perhaps, a lover of lost causes, you want to try your luck again in the textile world. His methodology within “any brand with a legacy” will be the same as always: go back to the origin and understand what made it successful. We are left to see if this strategy works in Gap. Although, it is certain that his base salary, stipulated by CNBC at around 1.4 billion dollars, together with the initial bonus of 350,000 dollars, in addition to the possibility of acquiring shares, are probably enough of a deterrent on their own to turn to the maximum. in the cause.

A monochrome reality

Marketing strategy. Barbie’s is probably the most successful marketing campaign in recent history.

everything is pink. Since July 17, Airbnb is renting a replica of the mythical doll’s mansion in Malibu for free. Another collaboration to promote the film.

Follow all the information of Five days in Facebook, Twitter and Linkedinor in our newsletter Five Day Agenda