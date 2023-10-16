Richard David Precht: The eternal chatterbox is wrong once again

WWhat job does Richard David Precht have? It’s hard to say because it consists of nothing but opinions, opinions on all sorts of things. Whatever was going through his head, even if it was just a few minutes ago, he says confidently. This, the decay of concepts, has earned him the reputation of a philosopher. In fact, Precht personifies small talk, which under the title “public” claims to also be big talk and therefore has weight. This is how he entertains his audience.

Education, Corona, Ukraine, media, Israel – there is no area in which Precht does not come forward with sharp, albeit poorly informed, opinions. Corona is nothing more than flu, Trump will be re-elected in 2020, Moscow will be in Kiev within four days. You don’t get the impression of thoughtfulness. Maybe there are just too many opinions.

“Right” and “exactly” says Lanz

In the end, Precht didn’t even know what was in his own books. That’s why it’s not uncommon for him to entertain people with untruths. Often not intentionally, but negligently, because they simply come from his lips in his chatter, supported by arrogance of opinion. He has just claimed in a podcast with Markus Lanz that Orthodox Jews are forbidden from professional work by their religion, “with the exception of a few things like diamond trading and financial transactions.”

The Lanz found it “correct” and “exact”. The false sentence, which was inaccurate to the point of anti-Semitism, was embedded in claims such as that it contradicts the idea of ​​God if God requires the Orthodox to live a life dedicated to religious exercises all day long. All day long, says Lanz, they are sweating and busy just praying – which Lanz obviously cannot distinguish from studying religious texts. “It can’t be a good God who wants to be glorified from morning to night.” (Precht) “Who causes this stress” (Lanz). Critics of religion as a source of stress have apparently never heard of Catholic and Buddhist monasteries or Sufis.







Now half of the ultra-Orthodox in Israel work, and all of their wives work. The religious commandment only prohibits work that does not serve the community and detracts from studies. Work must be justified. Of course, there are ultra-Orthodox bakeries, tailors and computer scientists. The ultra-Orthodox often live in poverty; the welfare state has put them in the strange situation that the very welfare of the state, which they reject, enables them to devote even more time to their studies.

You can get to this by reading before you talk. Even simple reflection could have disciplined the chatterbox. Is it supposed to say in the Torah: “But the Lord said: Work is cursed, except that on the stock exchange and in Antwerp, because trading in diamonds is an act pleasing to God?” Precht invites the consequences of the medieval professional bans for Jews, which they in forced trade because they were denied access to the crafts, targeted the Jews. And even that makes no sense by mixing it with the question of orthodoxy. Most Jews, Orthodox or liberal, were neither diamond traders nor unemployed.

Not shortened, but nonsense

Richard David Precht just talked to himself and an anti-Semitic stereotype emerged: the more Jewish, the loan shark. This hasn’t gone unnoticed. So ZDF and its podcasters are rowing back. The insulting sentence is cut out of the conversation. Precht asserts that he didn’t mean it that way. How then? How much chatter is acceptable when it is supposedly about thoughts and information?