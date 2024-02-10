It is impossible to describe what happened this Saturday in the sensational penultimate stage of the Tour Colombia 2024 between Cota and Alto del Vinothe same one that won in a task to never forget Richard Carapaz, while Rodrigo Contreras (NU) maintained the lead.

Not only was the battle that took place in the favorites' lot spectacular, once the Vega was reached and the 30 kilometer climb began, in which everything was defined.

Carapaz was one of the riders who insisted the most on the escape, on getting his rivals off the wheel. He was in charge of launching the sharp, withering attack, determined to cross the finish line, raise his arms and dress in yellow in the most important race in the country.

Empty without strength, with their legs trembling, were their rivals, who could not respond to the fierce attack of a Carapaz who entered the goal after the street of honor given to them by the fans who were having a party on both sides of the road.

The first victim in the final climb was Nairo Quintana, who at 16 km stopped being part of the main group, facing the strong pace of Alexei Lutsenko (Astana), who worked for Harold Tejada, followed by the Colombian National Team group.

Esteban Chaves, with 12 km left, launched himself, in search of victory and to select the group much more. Meters later Richard Carapaz left and took the leader, Rodrigo Contreras.

Jefferson Cepeda, Egan Bernal, Carapaz and Contreras began the last part of the climb.

In the first part of the stage, as they have been every day, the attacks were constant. On the first pass through Vino, a lot was formed from which Wilmar Paredes jumped to cross first.

Then the peloton launched into the dangerous descent and there Vinicius Rangel, Michiel Lambrecht, Wilmar Paredes, Julián Cardona, Alexis Quinteros, Franklin Archibold, Bernardo Suaza, Laureano Rosas, Hernán Gómez, Tito Hernández, Brandon Rojas, survived through the pass in Villeta. Rait Arm and Esteban Villareal, who were animators.

Then, when the slope got steeper, the lot began to quicken their pace and the trail of cycling was impressive.

Contreras defended himself and Carapaz tried to deliver the blow, something that went down in history. Bernal couldn't hold on, but he arrived in the fourth box at 33 seconds.