The Ecuadorian cyclist Richard Carapaz (EF) became the leader of the Tour de France, after the third stage disputed this Monday between Piacenza and Turin, of 230 kilometers, won by Biniam Girmay.

“The truth is that I am very happy to wear this jersey. It is really historic for us and we want to preserve this jersey,” Carapaz highlighted.

The 31-year-old took over the yellow jersey after Slovenian Tadej Pogacar was delayed by a crash involving other cyclists.

“It’s a great day for Ecuador. For me, for my team and for everyone, it’s really a dream come true,” Carapaz said.

“Since yesterday we had the feeling that we were capable of winning the stage. We had to be careful at the end, because we took the risk of being in front, which is dangerous in a sprint,” he explained.

“I think tomorrow (Tuesday) will be difficult. Pogacar and Vingegaard are in shape. We saw it yesterday when they were in the front positions,” she said.