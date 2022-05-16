After the first mountain exam in the Blockhaus and with the general classification tight with the top ten in one minute, the Spanish Juan Pedro López will enjoy this Monday the second day of rest with the pink jersey on his back before facing a week with opportunities for sprinters and adventurers before the mountain days of the weekend.

The first full week closed with Juan Pedro López up front and with the real leaders tight in a handful of seconds.

with clenched teeth

The Blockhaus eliminated some candidates, such as the British Simon Yates or the Colombian Iván Ramiro Sosabut Joao Almeida, Romain Bardet, Richard Carapaz and Mikel Landa squeezed in half a minute.

It can be said that the Giro is heading for a last week of high emotions, but first we have to go through a second one that will not allow anyone to relax.

Spanish cycling rests with the pink jersey that Juanpe López donned on Etna, Landa trading up seventh at 29 seconds, Pello Bilbao closing the top 10 at 1 min 22 s and Alejandro Valverde eleventh at 1 min 23 s.



On Tuesday back to the road with the tenth stage along the Adriatic coast between Pescara and Jesi, 196 km. A flat day until the middle and then without pause the peloton will face the passage of up to 7 demanding climbs, simulating a classic one, until the finish line, where the banner will be at the end of a slight climb.

Carapaz, fourth, is the best freed, because of the favorites he is the one who looks stronger, next to Romain Bardet, Mikel Landa.

Besides, the Ineos remembered its old stories from when it was called Sky, dominant, leaving his rivals behind with a strong step on the mountain.

EFE