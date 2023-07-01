The Ecuadorian from Education-Easypost wants to compete for the podium, while the Colombian – the only Latino to win the Big Boucle– aims to lead the INEOS Grenadiers, although it is his return to the Tour since an accident that almost claimed his life last year. In addition, Daniel Felipe Martínez, another coffee grower, is a shadow leader of the British squad; Rigoberto Urán is going for his tenth participation. Two other Colombians and a Costa Rican complete the Spanish-American roster.

The countdown to the start of the 2023 Tour de France is in its final stretch. The teams have already made the presentation of their eight cyclists in Bilbao who will cross the 3,405.6 kilometers of one of the most important sports competitions of the year.

Within these lists there are seven Latin American cyclists, who will represent those latitudes of the world throughout the 21 stages. However, of course, everyone has different expectations.

Those who head the list and have big ambitions thinking about arriving in Paris on July 23 are Richard Carapaz and Egan Bernal.

The Ecuadorian will be the leader of the EF Education-Easypost and will arrive in the Basque Country with the firm objective of fighting for the yellow jersey. In previous estimates, the native of El Carmelo is among the contenders for third place, behind the Danish Jonas Vingegaard, current champion, and the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, winner of the title in 2020 and 2021.

Carapaz stated that he is “very excited to do a great Tour” and that they will seek “to have a good result.” “I come to that, I have done a very good preparation and the whole spring here I have not had the best feeling, but I have prepared myself as well as possible and I hope to find the desired legs and enjoy”, he added.

For his part, Bernal’s past – the only Latin American laureate in Paris – elevates him as a competitor with aspirations to fight for a privileged place in the general table. However, a near-fatal accident in 2022 and his physical background cast doubt on the Colombian’s chances.

The INEOS Grenadiers man admitted during the presentation of the teams that it was not in the plans to compete until “ten days or less” ago and that he did not reach 100%, but he is “very eager”. “It is the Tour that makes me most excited,” he said.

The Zipaquireño’s past makes him the spearhead of the British squad, but that position could lead to other teammates such as the British Tom Pidcock or his compatriot Daniel Felipe Martínez, both praised by the team in recent weeks.

Martínez, candidate in the mountains; ‘Rigo’, the experienced

The organization of the Tour de France chose Daniel Felipe Martínez as one of the nine names with the best chances of winning the mountain jersey in this edition.

The 27-year-old from Bogotá will participate in his fourth Tour de France, but this time as one of the strong names of the INEOS Grenadiers, a team with which his contract ends at the end of the season.

Martínez won stage 13 in 2020, being his only success in this great tour at the moment. His best performance was that year, when he finished 28th overall.

Another Colombian in the competition will be Rigoberto Urán, the oldest of the seven Latinos. This being his tenth Tour de France, the man from Antioquia had a good performance in 2023, finishing sixth in the Tour de Suisse, one of the great preludes to the Tour. He even had expectations for the Giro d’Italia, but he tested positive for Covid-19 and had to drop out.

The Education-Easypost rider, in dialogue with the tournament’s official site, highlighted the importance of having experience in Big Boucle and that it can be a useful factor for the team.

Colombian Rigoberto Uran runs during the first stage of the Tour de France in Copenhagen, Denmark, Friday, July 1, 2022. ©Daniel Cole/AP

“Obviously, every Tour is special, every Tour is tough and experience is important, but the legs are the most important,” he stressed.

His best performance came in 2017, when he finished on the second step of the podium behind four-time champion Chris Froome.

Chaves, Tejada and Amador, the gregarious

The Colombian Esteban Chaves is called to be one of the most important collaborators that Carapaz has in this Tour de France. A mountain specialist, the 33-year-old cyclist is shaping up to be an important man within the aspirations of the American team.

The man from Bogotá will run for the fourth time in the most important cycling competition, where he had his best result in 2021, when he finished 13th in the general classification. “We are looking forward to doing everything very well and playing the cards very well and making the dream come true,” he commented after being confirmed by the Education-Easypost.

“We can have a nice general. There is a lot of climbing this year: 14 stages that are really tough. And we can play the cards to win stages with different riders,” he added.

Along with Chaves and Urán, the American squad will also include Costa Rican Andrey Amador. The ‘tico’ will participate in the TDF for the seventh time, the last in 2020 with INEOS. At 36 years old and after having also had experience with Movistar, Andrey has proven to be one of the best teammates in the peloton.

“Each Tour de France is special, it is the race I dreamed of since I was a child, I am very, very happy. Grateful for the trust of my team, I hope to play a great role, thanks for the support of all the Ticos, ”he said in national media.

The seventh Latin American is Colombian Harold Tejada, Astana Team rider, whom they trust to help push Kazakh Alexey Lutsenko, the squad leader.

“I am clear about my job, which is to help the leaders in rising stages and we hope that the job goes well. From day one it will be difficult and complicated,” said the man born in Huila.