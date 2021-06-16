The Ghanaian playmaker Richard Boateng (Accra, 28 years old) has become this Wednesday the first signing of FC Cartagena for the 2021-22 season. He arrives free from Alcorcón, a group in which he has played during the last two and a half campaigns. This course has participated in 26 meetings, only 17 of them as a starter. His role has not been as relevant as the previous season, in which he played 36 games and scored 5 goals with the potter team. He was a key piece for coach Fran Fernández.

Boateng, who had a fleeting passage through Oviedo before landing at Alcorcón, is a old acquaintance of Ephesus, who suffered it on several occasions with his previous teams, always in Second B. The Ghanaian stood out in Granada B, Extremadura and, above all, in Melilla. His sensational performance for the North African team in 2017-18, with 14 goals in 31 games under the command of Manolo Herrero, helped him make the jump to the silver division. Boateng is a playmaker who can also adapt to the inside position in a 4-3-3 system.

«The new player of Efesé It stands out for its power, for its great physical power and for its ability to reach the opposite area. He is a player with a long journey and with a sense of goal, who can also bring balance to the center of the field, “said FC Cartagena in the statement in which it announced its commitment to the Albinegro club, which in principle will be for a single season.