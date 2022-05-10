In these last hours the world of music and entertainment is in mourning. Unfortunately, at the age of 67, he leaves us Richard Benson, the popular guitarist who left an important mark on the music world of the 70s. The official Facebook page of him gave the announcement of the disappearance of the man.

These were the words with which the official Facebook page of theartist announced the sad news:

Dear friends and friends, we unfortunately have to give you the worst news possible. Richard fought like a lion again against death and unfortunately he didn’t make it. He left us. But the last time he told us: ‘If I die, I die happy’ …

Richard Benson’s death: the memory of Carlo Verdone

Of British origin but naturalized in Italy, Richard Benson was one of the characters who left an important mark on the Roman music world of the 1970s. The guitarist worked with Carlo Verdone who, after having learned the news of his disappearancehe wanted to remember it with these words:

I wanted him with me as an actor in ‘Cursed the Day I Met You’. I was struck when I saw him talking about great guitarists and bands unknown to me on a Roman television station, “TVA 40”. He was wacky, a little crazy but definitely a character to keep in mind for a movie. And so I offered him the role of an adrenaline-pumping host on a program called “Hydrogen Jukebox” in Damn the Day… It was fantastic. Professional and meticulous. Put the distortion in the sky, Richard!

News of Richard Benson’s disappearance left everyone in the discomfort. With him goes a piece of the history of Roman underground music of the ’70s.