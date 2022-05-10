Richard Benson died at the age of 67, unfortunately he had been ill for some time. The guitarist, despite having an English name and surname, is naturalized Italian. Not only that, he also left a very important imprint on the underground music of Rome in the 70snot to mention that he was also a well-known face of television programs.

The guitarist is dead today 10 May 2022the announcement has arrived through social networks by Richard Benson, who posted a post:

Dear friends, unfortunately we have to give you the worst news possible. Richard fought like a lion again against death and unfortunately he didn’t make it. He left us. The last time, however, he told us: “If I die, I die happy”.

The musician was active in the Roman underground of the early seventies, in the career he also took the conduct of various radio broadcasts, both televised, obviously all on the musical theme. Not only that, he has also been a guest in some variety programs on national networks.

His career was born in Rome, but he easily managed to expand to the world of the web and then to television, all thanks to shows. Lots of it also remember for his cameo in the film by Carlo Verdone “Cursed the day I met you,” where he plays himself conducting a TV show named after Juke: hydrogen boxwhere he speaks of Carlo Verdone, but also of Jimi Hendrix, thus underlining his indissoluble bond with the world of rock music.

Now Richard Benson is gone, but he remains in the hearts of those who know him, regardless of whether they have gone to his shows or if they have known him through videos available around the world. internettiano. So even if Benson is no longer with us, his legacy and his musical culture will remain with you forever, so you can even get a laugh.