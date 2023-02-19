actor and comedian Richard Belzerknown for his portrayal of “John Munch” in the series “Law and Order: SVU“, passed away on February 19 at the age of 78 at his home in Bozouls, in the south-west of France. Writer Bill Scheft, a close friend of Belzer’s, reported that the actor already had many health problems that led to his death.

Belzer began his career in the comedy film “The Groove Tube” in 1974 and later would have a participation in the program called “Homicide” in 1993, to later immortalize his most iconic role in “Law and Order: SVU”. He also had a part in the hit 90s show “The X-Files” in 1997, “The Wire” and the American television sitcom “Arrested Development.”

The news of death by Richard Belzer was received with sadness by his colleagues and fans around the world. Many remembered his work on the small screen and praised him for his talent and versatility.

The “John Munch” character became one of television’s most beloved characters thanks to Belzer’s portrayal. The actor managed to give his character a unique and memorable personality, which made him stand out on a show with a large cast of actors.

Throughout his career, Belzer received several awards for his work on television and in film., including a Television Academy Award for his part in “Homicide.” He was also known for his work in stand-up comedy and for his activism on social issues.

Richard Belzer’s departure is a great loss to the entertainment industry and to all those who enjoyed his work throughout his career. His legacy on the small screen and in comedy will continue to be remembered and valued for generations.