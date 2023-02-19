The body of American actor Richard Belzer was found lifeless at his home in the south of France.

american actor Richard Belzer, famous on American TV for giving life to John munch in the iconic series “Law and order” and “Homicide: life on the street”, has died this Sunday, February 19, at the age of 78, according to a recent report by The Hollywood Reporter. The artist’s body was found lifeless in his house in Bozouls, a commune located in the south of France. The causes of his death are still unresolved; however, they would be related to his affected state of health.

“He had many health problems,” screenwriter Bill Scheft, a close friend of Belzer’s and who shared the tragic news of his death, told the aforementioned outlet, along with other colleagues of the interpreter such as Jon Stewart, Marc Maron and Julie Martin, a producer of “Law and order: Special Victims Unit”.

See also Oscars 2023, nominated for best picture: "Avatar", "Top gun: Maverick" and more ” title=”Close friend of Richard Belzer revealed that the actor had constant health problems. Photo: AP ” height=”100%” width=”100%” loading=”lazy”/>

Close friend of Richard Belzer revealed that the actor had constant health problems. Photo: AP

One of the first Hollywood entertainment personalities to fire Belzer was Laraine Newman, a famous actress, comedian and writer.

“I am very saddened to hear of the passing of Richard Belzer. I loved this boy so much. He was one of my first friends when I came to New York to do ‘SNL.’ We used to go out to dinner every week in Sheepshead Bay for lobster. One “One of the funniest people out there. A master at working with crowds. Rest in peace dear,” he wrote in an emotional Twitter post.

Laraine Newman’s message to the late Richard Belzer. Photo: Twitter capture

According to “THR”, Richard Belzer made his film debut in the film “The groove tube”, from 1974. Before becoming a TV icon with “Law and order”, he had an outstanding stint on the “Saturday” program NightLive”. It was at that show that Hulk Hogan “sent him to sleep” after applying a key to his neck while they were live.