Cesar Acuna He was a trend on social networks when a photograph of him witnessing the match between England and Senegal with his son Richard went viral. Despite the fact that they also bought the plane ticket for her, Brunella Horna could not be at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Undoubtedly, the Acuña family is having a good time in the city of Doha, Qatar, enjoying the matches that the Qatar World Cup organization has prepared for the countries that went to the second phase.

Richard and César Acuña captured in the Qatar stadium

The photograph of a television showing César Acuña sitting in front of the stadium where the match between England and Senegal was being debated went viral. This caused great curiosity among viewers, who hoped to confirm this news.

César Acuña and Richard Acuña enjoy the Qatar 2022 World Cup matches. Photo: @ivozvoni/Twitter

So it was. The official Instagram account of César Acuña showed that the former candidate for the presidency of Peru was traveling, enjoying the Qatar World Cup together with his closest relatives, his girlfriend and his son Richard Acuña.

César Acuña and Richard Acuña enjoy the Qatar 2022 World Cup matches. Photo: @cesaracuña/Instagram

Why didn’t Brunella Horna accompany Richard Acuña to Qatar?

This Thursday, December 1, the drivers of “América hoy” commented on the matches that were taking place in the Qatar 2022 World Cup and Brunella Horna surprised the set by revealing that she also bought her plane ticket to go, but did not verify it .

“I bought my ticket, but they didn’t give me permission,” she said, referring to the fact that the América TV production put limitations on her so that she could remain at work.

How many inches apart is Brunella from Richard?

The height difference between Richard Acuña and Brunella Horna is notable in the photos they publish on social networks, so we reveal how tall each one is. The model is 1.70 m tall, while the former congressman from the Republic of Peru looks 1.60 m.

Richard Acuña and Brunella Horna with César Acuña at an event at the UCV. Photo: Richard Acuna/Instagram

Brunella Horna accepts that Richard Acuña pays her plane tickets

Brunella Horna’s constant flights from Lima to Chiclayo and vice versa brought a wave of speculation among her colleagues from “America Today”, who assumed that the model travels on a private plane owned by Richard Acuña.

“Don’t confuse the public, I don’t have a private plane, my boyfriend lives there. (I travel) on a commercial plane. If my boyfriend wants to see me, he has to pay my ticket, ”clarified the influencer.