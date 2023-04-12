Camila Ganoza He was on the Magaly Medina program for the second time to reveal more episodes of his stormy relationship with Richard Acuña. The woman recalled that on December 25, 2016, she felt “attacked” by the former congressman when he took her little girl and extended the agreed hours. In this sense, she said that after this moment, she received a message from her sister-in-law, who gave her her support.

Why did Camila Ganoza feel violated by Richard Acuña?

“I waited for my daughter all day to spend Christmas with her, he took her to a family lunch that lasted until 9:00 pm. I waited at the door of the house because it is common for them to drink at family gatherings, they have that custom.I wrote to him repeatedly to please bring her (my daughter). By complaining and standing at the door, I felt violated in some way, and he cannot say otherwise.”commented on the program “Magaly TV, the firm”.

Camila Ganoza received support from her sister-in-law, Kelly Acuña

After that, Camila Ganoza provided a message she received from Kelly Acuña, who sympathized with her after her brother’s behavior.

“It was not my intention to disrespect you, that night I wanted to let you know that I support your position of being upset, but you thought that I was defending Richard and you became more mortified. As I told you, your daughter will always unite us.I’m sorry if you felt offended, and I feel bad for how Richard acted, I am a woman, I have female daughters and I will never endorse these acts.”

