After a series of conversations between the co-founder of the César Vallejo University Richard Acuna and the Peruvian soccer player Paolo Guerrerothe UCV sports club reported that the national team forward would be part of its squad this 2024. However, what caught the attention of users was a photo published by said study house in which the son can be seen. by César Acuña with Ana Paula Consorte's partner.

This image caused a stir on the networks after the notable difference in height between Brunella Horna's husband and 'Doña Peta's son was evident. He knows the real height of Richard Acuña and Paolo Guerrero, and how many centimeters of difference there is between them.

How tall is Richard Acuña and how many centimeters apart is Paolo Guerrero?

Former congressman Richard Acuña is taller than his father, the current regional governor of La Libertad, César Acuña, who measures 1.51 m. Thus, the young businessman has a height of 1.60 m.

On the other hand, and according to the data revealed on the Transfermarkt page, a German website that allows the user to consult detailed information on any professional player in the world, Peruvian striker Paolo Guerrero, 40, has a taller than average height , since he measures 1.85 m.

In that sense, the new pull of the UCV club is higher than the businessman Richard Acuña, since there is a difference of 25 centimeters.

Paolo Guerrero has a difference of 25 centimeters over Richard Acuña. Photo: Club César Vallejo

What did Brunella Horna say to the production of 'América hoy' for comparing her height to that of Richard Acuña?

In 2023, during the broadcast of the morning program 'América hoy', the young model Brunella Horno did not hesitate to express her discomfort with the production of the América TV television program after her colleagues compared the size of her husband, Richard Acuña, with hers. In this magazine sequence, Ethel Pozo, Janet Barbosa and Edson Dávila had to guess how tall some figures from the show, such as Cesar Acuña's son, really are.

According to 'America Today', the difference in height between Brunella Horna and her husband, Richard Acuña, would be around 15 centimeters. This information outraged the model, who did not hesitate to provide her blunt opinion to the magazine's production.

“I don't like that they lie. If they are going to play a game, dad Armando, not dad Armando, no, but Armando Tafur, I don't like that they lie because 15 centimeters (of difference). (This) is an informative program, not just fun. They are skating and skating, and that's not how it is. The production is making too many mistakes, what is happening? They are not working well,” said host Brunella Horna.

Given this reaction from Horna, the presenter Magaly Medina did not hesitate to express her opinion. “The terrible thing about the matter is that you (Brunella) take a trivial topic, a humorous topic, you turn it into a drama when you are offended. He just needed to cry on the air,” commented the ATV figure.