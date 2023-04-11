Incredible. Just minutes after the start of the program “Magaly TV: the firm” the former congressman Richard Acuña sent a notarized letter to the presenter Magaly Medina to prevent her from presenting on television the controversial statements of her ex-partner Camila Ganoza, who revealed details of her former sentimental relationship of the former edile authority.

What did Magaly say when starting her program?

At the start of her program this April 10, Magaly Medina revealed that she was surprised to receive a notarized letter from former congressman Richard Acuña to request that he not issue the statements of his ex-partner Camila.

According to Acuña, current husband of the presenter Brunella Horna, his request was due to the fact that he “is not a public figure” and that all family issues he prefers to keep strictly reserved with his ex-partner.

Camila Ganoza speaks after Richard’s letter

“It is not for an economic issue, this is for something psychological,” said Camila Ganoza when she heard from Magaly Medina that Richard Acuña had sent a notarized letter to the program.

For her part, Magaly Medina questioned that Richard had taken this legal measure before he issued the report and statements of his ex-partner: “He cannot defend himself against something that he still does not know, he did not have to defend himself,” he said.

Camila Ganoza, ex-partner of Richard Acuña. Photo: ATV

