Richard Acuna, ex-congressman and husband of Brunella Horna, is accused by Camila Ganoza, ex-partner and mother of the politician’s last daughter, of psychological abuse. The complainant spoke for the cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm” and told some details of her relationship with the son of César Acuña, likewise, she stated that on more than one occasion he was unfaithful to her. On the other hand, she revealed that on several occasions Acuña took the minor on trips without the permission of his parent.

Camila Ganoza accuses details of her relationship with Richard Acuña

Camila Ganozatold the Magaly Medina program about the ordeal she experienced during her relationship with Richard Acuña, as she could tell, the former Alianza Para el Progreso parliamentarian constantly minimized her through psychological abuse, even in the presence of her youngest daughter.

“I had a lot of psychological abuse from him and abuse in other ways (ways), which he knows are true and that he will not be able to deny me. They minimized me as a woman. He has yelled at me many times at home, in front of my daughter. He has always tried to do me less,” he said.

Camila Ganoza assures that Richard Acuña sent her to continue

Among his statements, Camila Ganoza He explained that after Richard Acuña’s various disrespects, he decided to leave the department that he paid for. Despite this, the bad times did not stop. As mentioned in the report, Brunella’s current husband would have ordered her and her daughter to be followed when they went out for a walk.

“They have taken photos of me, he himself sent me a photo that he had captured, where my boyfriend and my daughter were on the beach. In other words, he sends us to take photos. Those who noticed were from a group on the beach that They told us that they photographed us from a house,” he said.

