The world of football and entertainment in Peru is in the center of attention after the recent statements of Richard Acunaleader of the Universidad César Vallejo club, who made a public call to Ana Paula Consorte, partner of the renowned soccer player Paolo Guerrero. The news generated various reactions among fans and the media, as it highlighted the role of the Brazilian model in the athlete's life.

What did Richard Acuña say about Ana Paula Consorte?

The politician and sports businessman did not hesitate to express his respect and consideration for Guerrero's partner, emphasizing the importance of family well-being for performance on and off the field. “Like any couple, they are part of the complement that each family requires and the peace of mind of your partner is your peace of mind,” declared Richard Acuña for the ATV cameras.

In an act of hospitality and understanding, Acuña extended a formal invitation to Consorte and encouraged her to experience the beauty and hospitality of Trujillo. “I'm going to tell you something very true. Every person who comes to Trujillo falls in love with the great city we have, I am completely sure that Ana Paula will arrive and they will be received with the great affection that they deserve and that the people of Trujillo have for Paolo and his family. “They are going to be satisfied and comfortable, above all,” he added. He also promised a reception full of appreciation from fans and local residents.

Ana Paula Consorte was caught crying in a hotel in Lima

Recent events have led to Ana Paula Consorte to the focus of the press, since it was at a sensitive moment. The images broadcast by the cameras of 'Magaly TV, la firma' show the model visibly affected, which fueled speculation about her state of mind and her position regarding Guerrero's decision to play in Trujillo.

Subsequently, Ana Paula Consorte She returned to Brazil alone and although the 'magpies' approached her at the airport, she avoided declaring intimate details of the relationship with Paolo Guerrero.

Ana Paula Consorte in disagreement with Paolo Guerrero for his arrival at César Vallejo?

The circumstances surrounding the incorporation of Paolo Guerrero to the César Vallejo club They generated speculation about the opinion of Ana Paula Consorte. Although she accompanied Guerrero during the negotiations, reports from 'Magaly TV, the firm' suggest that the Brazilian could have disagreements about life in Trujillo, affectionately known as the 'City of Eternal Spring'.

It is worth mentioning that the 'Predator', Paolo Guerrero, will be officially presented this morning at the César Vallejo club before the press and local fans. He is expected to be accompanied by his family, especially Ana Paula Consorte.

