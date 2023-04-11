Magaly Medina The national celebrity scene was shaken this afternoon, April 10, by announcing a new bomb about a television host and her husband. Faced with this, only minutes after the new program of “Magaly TV, the firm” was broadcast, the current partner of Brunella Horna, Richard Acuna, decided to release a statement through his official Instagram account, anticipating the information that was going to be broadcast on ATV. In parallel, Magaly Medina began her program by telling that she received two notarized letters from the conceited César Acuña.

Richard Acuña is an abuser

“Today I received a call with a series of rumors and speculations in relation to an alleged manipulation and psychological abuse of the mother of the youngest of my daughters, as well as the non-payment of the pension corresponding to the maintenance of the minor. I want to clarify that these accusations are completely false. At no time has there been any type of manipulation nor has there been any type of psychological abuse. These accusations are completely unfounded.” read in the first part of the text.

Richard Acuña says that he spends approximately 35,000 soles a month for his daughter. Photo: Capture/Richard Acuña/Instagram

Richard Acuña swears that he does comply with the support of his little daughter

Subsequently, coin He assured that he would continue to comply with the support of his youngest daughter. “The amount that is passed to the girl is very generous. If we take into account the two houses (Trujillo and Lima), driver, car, food, education and recreation for my little girl, I calculate a higher sum of 35,000 soles per month. In addition, she has been given all the care and love that my children have ”, added.

Richard Acuña also alleged that the mother of his other children is a witness to his good faith and work as a father: “My family and the mother of my other children know that I am a responsible and committed father to my children. I have maintained a close and loving relationship with her, providing all the support he needs for her growth and development. The dedication and effort is that of all parents who seek the best for their children.

