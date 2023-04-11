the ex-congressman Richard Acuna He was the new protagonist of the recent bomb that Magaly Medina broadcast in his program on April 10. Brunella Horna’s husband was accused of psychological abuse, possession, alimony and infidelity, as reported by his ex-partner and mother of his last daughter, Camila Ganoza. For the first time, the complainant sat down to speak publicly about how stormy her sentimental relationship with the politician was and the terrible relationship they maintain to date.

One of the most outstanding facts of her testimony was that, on the last occasions that she sent her daughter with Richard Acuña, he ended up changing his plans and stopped answering her phone. In this way, she had no way of knowing the whereabouts of her eldest daughter.

Richard Acuña took his daughter on a trip without permission from Camila Ganoza

In fact, one of the last cases occurred for the honeymoon of Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña. Camila Ganoza reported that César Acuña’s son planned to travel to Orlando along with his and Brunella’s other children. Camila was willing to give her permission for her little girl to travel as long as she is accompanied by her nanny.

Richard, he said, replied that his partner (Brunella Horna) was against the nanny accompanying them because “it was not to his liking”, which is why Ganoza decided not to authorize the tour. After that, the little girl went to spend the Bajada de Reyes with her father, but there was no return home on the stipulated date.

Camila was looking to get in touch with the former congressman, but it was useless, since he did not respond to her calls or messages. At her insistence, the politician wrote to her on WhatsApp and informed her that she was traveling in Punta Sal with Brunella and her children. For this reason, the young woman has been asking in her lawsuit for a visitation regime so that this type of event does not occur again.

Richard Acuña denies having psychologically mistreated Camila Ganoza

Moments before the disclosure that Magaly Medina broadcast about Richard Acuña through her television platform “Magaly TV, la firme”, the former congressman for the Alianza para el Progreso party saw it prudent to issue a statement getting ahead of the national bomb.

“Today I received a call with a series of rumors and speculations in relation to an alleged manipulation and psychological abuse of the mother of the youngest of my daughters, as well as the non-payment of the pension corresponding to the maintenance of the minor. I want to clarify that these accusations are completely false. At no time has there been any type of manipulation or any type of psychological abuse, ”read the extensive message that she spread through her social platforms.