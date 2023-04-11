Magaly Medina presented the complaint against Richard Acuna by Camila Ganoza, his ex-partner and mother of his daughter. The young woman accused the politician of psychological and economic violence. In this sense, after the news spread, many wonder how the romance between the now began and what would have been the reason for their separation. Read on for all the details.

How did Richard Acuña and Camila Ganoza meet?

In the year 2013, both saw each other for the first time. Richardat that time, I was 28 years old and Camila, 19. The girl was in charge of supporting social events and they coincided in one that took place in Trujilloin which the Cesar Vallejo University (UCV) was a sponsor. In this way, the closeness between them was born. Camila commented that the first gift that the current husband of Brunella Horna It was a Biblewhich made a pleasant impression on her.

Why did Richard Acuña and Camila Ganoza end their relationship?

The young woman commented that the son of César Acuña was not with her in the hardest moments of her pregnancy because he was on a political campaign. Her friends waited for her to give birth to tell her that Richard he had been unfaithful and that he used his drivers to mobilize women, according to his story.

In July 2016, Richard he asked for her hand Camila ganozaaccording to the affected person, but finally their relationship did not prosper due to alleged infidelities on the part of the former congressman.

