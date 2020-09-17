Every time there is some celebrity in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, this time too, Bollywood’s very famous and talented singers Harshdeep Kaur and Richa Sharma are going to come to Kapil’s show. Like every time, this time too, Kapil and the entire team of Kapil Sharma show are going to be a big hit. Now a promo video of this upcoming show is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In this promo video, Krishna Abhishek, who plays the fun character of ‘Sapna’ in this show, posed many questions to Richa and Harshdeep, which you will not be able to stop laughing. You can also watch this video

The Kapil Sharma Show entertains the audience every Saturday and Sunday by coming on TV. Seeing this show of comedy King Kapil Sharma, every person forgets his tension and smiles. For this reason, fans eagerly wait for this show. Not only Kapil Sharma but also all the actors associated with the show leave no stone unturned to entertain the audience.

Let us also tell you that in the upcoming episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Harshdeep Kaur and Richa Sharma are going to tie the stage with their voices. Harshdeep and Richa will also be seen talking about their personal professional lives after coming here.